U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Tuesday that they’ve arrested 115 individuals in Indiana over “several weeks” in what they called a “targeted enforcement operation.”

In a press release from the agency, it said the arrests included undocumented or noncitizens and also involved individuals supposedly convicted of various crimes, but details on all of the arrestees were not provided in the release.

It was also unclear where the arrests occurred and the time frame in which they were made.

This announcement follows the five-day operation ICE conducted late this summer that resulted in 426 arrests , called “Operation Safe Community.” Most of those arrests happened in the Indianapolis metro area, but ICE also detained people throughout the state.

Among those recently arrested, the agency claims 18 had final removal orders from judges within the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review.

“This operation reinforces a fundamental principle: Federal immigration laws will be enforced in every American community, regardless of its size or location,” said ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Raymond Hernandez.

Indiana falls under Chicago’s ICE operational jurisdiction.

ICE announced earlier this month that it had conducted 491,000 immigration arrests and more than 483,000 deportations in fiscal year 2026. That’s the most in the agency’s history, and more than last year’s record of around 442,000 deportations.

In its press release, the agency said enforcement operations “are highly targeted, and officers conduct due diligence.” They also said officers know who they are targeting in advance.

A new report from the immigration reform advocacy group FWD.us showed that the number of state and local officers working with ICE has doubled in the last eight months.

The report analyzes the federal ICE program, called 287(g), that deputizes state and local police for immigration enforcement.

Indiana lawmakers and officials have been pushing for more collaboration with ICE. Earlier this year the general assembly passed the FAIRNESS Act , which is meant to force local governments, including school districts, police departments and sheriff’s offices, to comply with federal immigration measures.

However, it looks like few sheriffs in the state have taken up the chance to join the 287(g) agreement.

In a September press release , Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said only seven sheriffs across the state had entered into such an agreement with ICE.

“Agreements like these do not take away from local law enforcement; they only add to their ability to keep communities safe,” Rokita said. “They also open up opportunities to obtain federal funding to enhance public safety.”