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Boots On The Bend

Boots On The Bend

The first-ever Boots On The Bend festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds on August 14 and 15, 2026, guaranteeing two days filled with music, excitement, and Midwest summer fun.
This country music festival will have a packed lineup, with headliners Eric Church and HARDY. Fans can also look forward to performances from favorites and up-and-coming artists like Brandon Lake, Flatland Cavalry, Chase Rice, Ashley McBryde, Graham Barham, Maddie Font, The Jack Wharff Band, Emily Ann Roberts, Lakeview, Eddie & The Getaway, Will Moseley, McCoy Moore, Joe Stamm Band, and others.
Get ready to celebrate two days of country music, community, and the relaxed Midwest lifestyle. With live shows, food and drink vendors, and a scenic setting, Boots On The Bend will offer a mix of modern country, classic hits, and summer festival fun. Get your boots ready because South Bend’s biggest country party is almost here!

St. Joseph County Fairgrounds
$85 - $150 General Admission
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Get Tickets
St. Joseph County Fairgrounds
5117 Ironwood Road
South Bend, Indiana 46614