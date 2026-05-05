Naval Sea Cadets Annual Pancake Breakfast
Naval Sea Cadets Annual Pancake Breakfast
Unlimited pancakes and sausage.
A loaded toppings bar.
A free Kids Zone with games, face painting.
And plenty of prizes.
This isn’t just breakfast—it’s a chance to fuel a youth leadership program that’s actively shaping confident, capable young men and women in our community. This event is our primary fundraiser, and every plate served helps build stronger futures and stronger neighborhoods. Our Cadets come from all over Lake County.
First Responders eat FREE—we see your service, and we appreciate it.
Interested in partnering? We’re always looking to connect with local businesses, skilled trades, and cyber/STEM organizations who want to make a real impact. Reach out and let’s build something meaningful together.
Lowell VFW Post 6841
Adults-$10, Kids-$5, two years and under-FREE
07:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
USNSCC Stars and Stripes Division
2192560138
to.095STR@seacadets.org
Artist Group Info
to.095STR@seacadets.org
Lowell VFW Post 6841
17401 Morse StreeLowell, Indiana 46356
2192560138
to.095STR@seacadets.org