Naval Sea Cadets Annual Pancake Breakfast

Unlimited pancakes and sausage.

A loaded toppings bar.

A free Kids Zone with games, face painting.

And plenty of prizes.

This isn’t just breakfast—it’s a chance to fuel a youth leadership program that’s actively shaping confident, capable young men and women in our community. This event is our primary fundraiser, and every plate served helps build stronger futures and stronger neighborhoods. Our Cadets come from all over Lake County.

First Responders eat FREE—we see your service, and we appreciate it.

Interested in partnering? We’re always looking to connect with local businesses, skilled trades, and cyber/STEM organizations who want to make a real impact. Reach out and let’s build something meaningful together.