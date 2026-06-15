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Parkinson's Support Group

Parkinson's Support Group

This is a community group for those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease to come together and support one another. Different topics related to Parkinson's will be discussed, and caregivers/spouses can join as well.

Valparaiso Family YMCA
Every week through Dec 17, 2026.
Thursday: 01:45 PM - 02:30 PM

Event Supported By

Valparaiso Family YMCA
2194624185
marketing@valpoymca.org
valpoymca.org
Valparaiso Family YMCA
1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive
Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
2194624185
marketing@valpoymca.org
valpoymca.org