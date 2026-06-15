Welcome to Roxx Fest 2026! Get ready to rock at the Portage Mall Outdoor Festival Area on June 19 and 20th, 2026, at 3:30 PM (Central Time). Join us for two days filled with amazing music, delicious food, and great community involvement. This year, we have added a secondary stage for up-and-comers or local original music favorites to keep the music going non-stop. Lower general admission prices, along with new tickets available for pit and VIP. Of course, we'll have our food truck favs and other spectacular vendors. Don't miss out on this epic event!