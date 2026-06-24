FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 18, 2026

Lakeshore Public Media Receives a Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Grant from Legacy Foundation

Merrillville, IN. – Lakeshore Public Media has received a matching grant totaling $50,000 from Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County.

Lakeshore Public Media will use the funding to produce Lake County: Horizons and Traditions, which will be available on Lakeshorepublicmedia.org, and on WYIN in the Spring of 2027.

Qualifying matching funds raised for the community project will be eligible for a $1 for $1 match.

“Lake County is home to half a million individuals living in 19 communities. Within the length of a long hike, there are dramatic differences in geography, commerce, tradition, ethnicity and economic opportunity. It is the diversity of Lake County that should be celebrated, and shared,” said Nancy Clifford, CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

“Despite our geographic and cultural differences, everywhere in the county there are passionate citizens with stories to be told that will inspire others to be civically engaged. Horizons and Traditions will debut in a modular format, with each module exploring how visionary individuals and organizations drive community camaraderie, support, and progress through their commitment to improving community and the lives of others.

The anthology will highlight diverse participants and subjects, weaving a tapestry that includes unique perspectives and shared aspirations, via intimate storytelling. By shining a light on the passionate individuals and organizations that lead local initiatives and lift others up, we hope to promote a better understanding of our common humanity and promote the value of civic engagement.”

Legacy Foundation is partnering with local nonprofits to support community projects and programs and working to build unrestricted endowments supporting Lake County. The foundation allocated $2.25 million toward supporting community projects and programs run by Lake County serving nonprofits.

Legacy Foundation President and CEO, Kelly Anoe, said “Legacy Foundation will be partnering with organizations that are providing transformative services within communities across Lake County, so that we can have a positive impact on each and every resident.”

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media serves Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region through trusted public broadcasting, delivering news, education and cultural programming across television, radio and digital platforms. Lakeshore Public Media is the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience life-long learning, celebrate human diversity and engage in civic concerns, all to enrich the lives of people in the communities we serve. www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

About Legacy Foundation