Gov. Braun Directs Statewide Storm Recovery, Activates Emergency Funds for Impacted Hoosiers

Governor Mike Braun provided an update from the State Emergency Operations Center today about the state’s emergency response, recovery efforts and federal emergency disaster declaration.

“We are coming up on a week since the first round of severe weather hit our state, and my prayers remain with the families who have lost loved ones, homes, businesses and so much more,” said Gov. Braun. “As floodwaters recede in parts of the state, I will continue urgently deploying every available resource to help Hoosiers recover and make Indiana whole again.”

At the Governor’s direction, all of Indiana’s public safety agencies including the Indiana National Guard, Indiana State Police, Department of Correction, and Department of Natural Resources are deployed on active emergency response missions.

Members of FEMA and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are conducting damage assessments in impacted counties this week to determine what additional state and federal resources will be needed. For flooding across central and east‑central Indiana, operations remain in the response phase, though some areas are transitioning into recovery. As water recedes, Gov. Braun said personnel will be able to continue these assessments in additional counties.

The state is also collecting damage reports through Indiana 211 and analyzing that information to prioritize assessments and determine recovery needs.

In addition to the efforts of first responders and emergency personnel, Gov. Braun has all agencies across state government working in tandem to help Hoosiers.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is providing temporary housing grants to help eligible displaced Hoosiers transition from emergency shelters into hotels, apartments and other temporary accommodations. Hoosiers in need of temporary housing can find more information at IN211.communityos.org or by calling 211. Additionally, Hoosiers can find American Red Cross shelters in impacted areas here.

“We want displaced Hoosiers to have a hot meal, a comfortable bed, and access to air conditioning,” Gov. Braun said. “So, in addition to the state providing temporary housing vouchers, I am activating the State Disaster Relief Fund to provide emergency funds to impacted Hoosiers.”

Indiana’s State Disaster Relief Fund will provide up to $5,000 in emergency aid grants to Hoosiers in need of assistance. This fund will enable families to get the basics like clothing and food while they are displaced from their homes. Hoosiers should call 211 for more information.

Gov. Braun activated emergency SNAP benefit replacements for eligible SNAP recipients who lost food due to the storm or power outages. Affected Hoosiers will need to submit an affidavit for replacement benefits. The affidavit must be submitted within 10 days of the event and the loss (due to power outage, flood, etc.) must be verified. The document may be uploaded to the FSSA Benefits Portal, faxed to 888-436-9199 or dropped off at any Division of Family Resources’ office.

The Indiana Department of Insurance is working with the Office of the Attorney General to help Hoosiers understand insurance coverage, determine next steps for uninsured losses and protect themselves from disaster-related scams. Consumer complaints can be filed with the Attorney General's Office at indianaconsumer.com.

Last week, Gov. Braun requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration, which President Trump granted quickly. President Trump’s emergency declaration for Indiana counties impacted by the disaster allows the state to request direct federal assistance for certain emergency protective measures from FEMA. Gov. Braun will complete a request in the next two days for a Major Disaster Declaration. If granted, it would open up more resources to help Hoosiers recover.