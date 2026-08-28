Porter County Community Foundation awards $8,484 to support Lakeshore Public Media transmission upgrades

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 28, 2026

Lakeshore Public Media has received an $8,484 grant from the Porter County Community Foundation to support crucial technical upgrades during the station's ongoing operational transition.

The funding directly assists in covering the costs of two new pieces of broadcast equipment designed to ensure more efficient transmission of the station's radio signal across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

The technical investment follows a strategic programming shift announced earlier this summer. Beginning July 6, Lakeshore Public Media’s radio service, WLPR 89.1 FM, began simulcasting news and information from West Lafayette-based WBAA 101.3 FM. The partnership was established to preserve uninterrupted access to vital public radio programming in the region amid severe industry headwinds.

Public media organizations nationwide have faced mounting financial pressures, and Lakeshore Public Media experienced a sharp 38% loss in its annual operating budget following federal funding reductions in 2025 and the elimination of state funding in Indiana. While community members and listeners rallied with generous individual contributions, the revenue shortfall required leadership to restructure operations and seek collaborative solutions to keep the station on the air.

Under the arrangement, Lakeshore Public Media and WBAA maintain distinct identities and independent organizational structures. Financial contributions made directly to Lakeshore stay in the Region to sustain local public broadcasting operations and community engagement.

Station leadership emphasized that philanthropic partnerships and grassroots contributions remain central to the station's long-term sustainability.

“We still need our community,” said Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO Nancy Clifford. “Listener support is essential to sustaining access to public media in Northwest Indiana and beyond. Together, we can ensure these services remain strong.”

Lakeshore Public Media extends its sincere gratitude to the Crown Point Community Foundation for its timely investment in local broadcast infrastructure, underscoring the vital role regional philanthropy plays in keeping public media accessible, resilient, and anchored in Northwest Indiana.

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media serves Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region through trusted public broadcasting, delivering news, education and cultural programming across television, radio and digital platforms. Lakeshore Public Media is the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience life-long learning, celebrate human diversity and engage in civic concerns, all to enrich the lives of people in the communities we serve. www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

About Porter County Community Foundation

The Porter County Community Foundation collaborates with community members to support their favorite causes by establishing and managing permanent endowment funds that make it possible for their support to last forever. Since 1996, PCCF has awarded over $55 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in our community. It’s easy. Tell us what you love, discover your options, and make a powerful gift that lasts https://pccf.gives/