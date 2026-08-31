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Decades After It Closed, Historic Camp Lodge Reopens at Indiana Dunes

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:18 AM CDT
Good Fellow Lodge at Indiana Dunes National Park.
1 of 2  — Good Fellow Old.jfif
Good Fellow Lodge at Indiana Dunes National Park.
Ted Ahrendt Collection, Duneland History Center.
Good Fellow Lodge at Indiana Dunes National Park.
2 of 2  — Good Fellow New.jfif
Good Fellow Lodge at Indiana Dunes National Park.
NPS/Wesley Butler

For the first time since 1976, visitors have stepped inside the historic Good Fellow Lodge at Indiana Dunes National Park.

National Park Service officials, conservation groups, and former campers gathered to celebrate the completed rehabilitation of the structure along the Little Calumet River. The project is part of a $25.4 million push to restore historic landmarks across the park.

Originally built in 1941 by the U.S. Steel Company as a summer camp for employees' children, the site served thousands of Northwest Indiana youth until closing in 1975. During renovations, workers uncovered an original time capsule hidden in the walls, which will be resealed with updated items from the local community.

"This lodge tells the story of a place where thousands of children first discovered the outdoors," said Acting Superintendent Leo Lestino.

The overhaul was financed by the Great American Outdoors Act, passed in 2020 to tackle long-deferred maintenance across public lands. Similar funding is supporting work on other park landmarks, including the 19th-century Bailly Homestead and the 1933 Chicago World's Fair "House of Tomorrow."

Partnered with the Dunes Learning Center, the restored lodge will now serve as a permanent educational hub for visiting students and community groups.

About the National Park Service. The National Park Service preserves America’s most treasured natural and cultural places for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of this and future generations. Learn more at www.nps.gov.
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Local News Local NewsIndiana Dunes National ParkDunes Learning Center
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is Vice President of Radio Production. Also the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson