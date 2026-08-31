Federal Funding Fuels Major Primary Care Expansion Across Northwest Indiana

A regional safety-net provider is expanding primary care access across Northwest Indiana after securing a key federal award, capping a seven-year transition into the nation’s core network of community health centers.

Edgewater Health was awarded a $650,000 New Access Points grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), according to a news release from the organization. The award anchors a $5.55 million initiative to open new clinical sites in Gary, Merrillville, Cedar Lake, and Griffith.

The grant marks a milestone for the 52-year-old organization. Since 2019, Edgewater has operated as a "Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike"—meeting federal standards for treating underserved communities, but without direct program grant funding. With this award, Edgewater transitions into a fully funded federal Health Center.

“When we became an FQHC Look-Alike in 2019, we knew we were building toward something larger,” Dr. Danita Johnson Woods, president and CEO of Edgewater Health, said in the release. “Seven years later, this award marks the next chapter in that journey.”

Federally funded health centers are required to provide care to all patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, using sliding-scale fees based on income.

The planned expansion will broaden healthcare access across both urban and growing suburban pockets of Lake County. U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Ind., praised the investment, noting that expanding services "strengthens all of our communities."

Federal officials plan an on-site operational review in the coming months to assess compliance as the new clinics prepare to open.

About Edgewater Health

Edgewater Health is a community-based healthcare organization serving Northwest Indiana with integrated primary care, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, crisis services, school-based health, and other community-based supports. For more than 52 years, Edgewater Health has worked to expand access to care and improve health outcomes for individuals and families throughout the region. Edgewater Health is also expanding access for students, families, and school communities through its new School-Based Health Center at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary. The center is currently operating on a limited schedule while renovations are completed and will transition to full-service operations serving students, school staff, and the surrounding community when the renovated space is ready.