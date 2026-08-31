Indiana Democrats Launch Statewide Listening Tour Ahead of 2027 Budget Session

Democratic lawmakers in the Indiana General Assembly are hitting the road this fall to gather public input on kitchen-table economic issues before state budget negotiations begin next year.

The Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus, joined by members of the House Democratic Caucus, announced an eight-city listening tour that kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Indianapolis. The tour is aimed at gathering firsthand perspectives from residents on the rising costs of housing, utilities, healthcare, and child care ahead of the 2027 legislative budget session.

Party leaders say the goal is to bring grassroots concerns directly into fiscal debates at the Statehouse, where crafting the state's next two-year budget will dominate the agenda.

"Hoosiers know better than anyone how the rising costs of utilities, healthcare, housing, childcare and other necessities are affecting their families and communities," caucus leaders said in a statement announcing the initiative, noting that the events are designed to "build a state budget that reflects the lives of the people it is meant to serve."

Lawmakers scheduled to participate in Wednesday's kickoff include State Sens. Shelli Yoder, Andrea Hunley, Rodney Pol Jr., La Keisha Jackson, and Fady Qaddoura, alongside State Reps. Cherrish Pryor and John Bartlett. Additional Democratic legislators are expected to join sessions throughout the state.

Statewide Schedule

Following the opening session in Indianapolis, the listening tour will travel to southern, central, and northern Indiana communities through mid-October:



Saturday, Sept. 12: New Albany

New Albany Friday, Sept. 18: Fishers

Fishers Saturday, Sept. 19: Zionsville

Zionsville Saturday, Sept. 26: Highland

Highland Saturday, Oct. 3: Elkhart

Elkhart Saturday, Oct. 10: Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Saturday, Oct. 17: Portage

All events are open to the public. Organizers plan to release venue details, start times, and complete lawmaker lineups prior to each stop.