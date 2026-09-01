U.S. Steel Taps Legacy Foundation and Porter County Community Foundation to Distribute $250K in Relief

Weeks after severe storms battered communities along Lake Michigan, recovery efforts across Lake and Porter counties are getting a financial boost from the region’s largest industrial employer.

U.S. Steel has donated $250,000 to assist with localized storm recovery and cleanup in the cities of Gary and Portage following the severe weather that struck on Aug. 11, as announced in a press release from the Legacy Foundation Tuesday.

The funding is being channeled directly through two regional philanthropic stewards: $150,000 to the Lake County-based Legacy Foundation and $100,000 to the Porter County Community Foundation. Both organizations maintain dedicated disaster funds designed to bypass administrative delays and deploy capital directly to frontline non-profits and affected residents.

"Northwest Indiana is more than where we produce steel. To our employees and their families, it’s home," said Scott Buckiso, executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer at U.S. Steel. "While no single contribution can solve the challenges many people are facing, we hope this support helps where it is needed most."

Direct Aid to Lake and Porter Counties

The Aug. 11 storm brought heavy damage across the southern shore of Lake Michigan, downing power lines, damaging residential properties, and creating extensive debris removal demands for municipal crews.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton praised the direct partnership, noting that routing the funds through established local institutions ensures targeted assistance.

"This generous $150,000 contribution will provide immediate, tangible relief to the families and neighborhoods that were hit the hardest," Melton said in a statement. "By channeling these funds through the trusted hands of the Legacy Foundation, we are ensuring that help reaches our front lines quickly and efficiently."

In neighboring Porter County, Portage Mayor Austin Bonta echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the role of regional cooperation during post-disaster recovery.

"The people of Portage and my team at city hall are extremely grateful for this generous gift from U.S. Steel and we appreciate working with the Porter County Community Foundation, a trusted and reliable partner, to administer this gift for the benefit of the Portage community," Bonta said.

Accessing Relief

Community foundations frequently serve as key operational pipelines during local emergencies, coordinating with civic leaders, social services, and volunteer groups to address gaps unreached by standard insurance or emergency declarations.

"When disaster strikes, community foundations are built to step in immediately, bridge critical gaps, and ensure resources go exactly where they are needed most," said Kelly Anoe, president and CEO of the Legacy Foundation.

Both foundations confirmed that funds will be mobilized directly toward storm restoration, property relief, and neighborhood assistance.

Residents seeking assistance, checking eligibility for storm-related grants, or looking to contribute to relief funds can find information online through the Legacy Foundation (legacyfdn.org) for Lake County or the Porter County Community Foundation (pccf.gives) for Porter County.