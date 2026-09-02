Porter County Flood Victims Can Access Relief Services at Portage 'One-Stop' Center Next Week

Nearly a month after severe storms swept across Northwest Indiana, state and local officials are launching a multi-agency assistance centers next week including one in Porter County to help residents and business owners rebuild.

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency, partnering with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), will host a four-day One-Stop-Shop Information Center at Woodland Park in Portage starting Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The centralized clinic is designed to streamline the recovery process by placing local, state, and federal disaster relief representatives under one roof.

Gov. Mike Braun announced the initiative Wednesday, noting that the on-site hub will provide storm victims with immediate guidance on aid programs and assist them in navigating the bureaucratic hurdles of post-flood recovery. Several administrative services will be processed on-site to expedite relief.

Centralized Relief Services

Residents, property owners, and business operators who sustained damage during the Aug. 11 storms will be able to consult with caseworkers, submit aid applications, and receive direct technical assistance.

Participating agencies include:



Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Disaster grants and individual assistance programs.

Disaster grants and individual assistance programs. Indiana Department of Health: Guidance on mold remediation, safe cleanup practices, and expediting replacement copies of lost vital records (birth certificates, marriage licenses).

Guidance on mold remediation, safe cleanup practices, and expediting replacement copies of lost vital records (birth certificates, marriage licenses). Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV): Expedited replacement of damaged or lost vehicle titles, registrations, and identification cards.

Expedited replacement of damaged or lost vehicle titles, registrations, and identification cards. Indiana Department of Insurance: Navigating denied claims, policy disputes, and flood coverage questions.

Navigating denied claims, policy disputes, and flood coverage questions. Indiana Housing Department: Emergency temporary housing solutions and displaced resident support.

Emergency temporary housing solutions and displaced resident support. Indiana Department of Homeland Security: State-level disaster coordination and recovery programs.

Officials encourage attendees to bring a valid state-issued ID, if available, along with any relevant documentation regarding property damage, insurance paperwork, or proof of residence to accelerate application processing.

Location and Operating Hours

The center will operate out of the Sycamore Room at Woodland Park, located at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage:



Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 11: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The governor's office noted that additional dates, operating hours, and potential satellite locations across the region may be announced as more emergency recovery services come online.