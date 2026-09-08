Lake County Council Weighs Emergency Management Restructuring, Moves Law Enforcement Grants

As county emergency personnel continue helping communities dig out from August’s devastating storm damage, the Lake County Council spent Tuesday morning tackling the administrative nuts and bolts behind the response.

Meeting at the Lake County Government Center, council members reviewed a slate of routine fiscal line-item shifts, sheriff’s department grants, and the opening procedural steps toward the county’s upcoming budget cycle.

Front and center on the agenda was a personnel overhaul inside the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. Council members took up a salary ordinance amendment designed to restructure agency staffing, shifting $25,000 within the county general fund from part-time payroll to bolster full-time administrative, technical, and clerical positions. The move comes as local emergency planners coordinate ongoing cleanup and disaster intake across the county.

“When disaster hits, you quickly see where your gaps are,” council members noted during committee discussion on public safety capacity. “Having full-time, dedicated personnel who know how to navigate FEMA and state homeland security systems isn't a luxury—it’s how we make sure our residents get the help they need without delays.”

Across the hall in law enforcement, the council cleared procedural hurdles to keep federal grant dollars flowing to local deputies. Members formally established a dedicated, non-reverting fund for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s FY25 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG).

The council also approved two notable internal reallocations requested by the sheriff's administration:

Reallocating $32,000 originally budgeted for photo and blueprinting accounts toward furniture and fixtures.

Shifting $100,000 within the Lake County Jail budget from inmate clothing supplies to cover outside professional services contracts.

County officials characterized the jail transfer as a practical balancing act in a correctional facility managing rising operational demands.

“We have to direct dollars where the immediate pressure is,” officials explained during the presentation of accounts. “Reallocating funds from supply lines into professional services ensures we can bring in the contracted expertise and operational support the facility requires right now without coming back to the taxpayers for an additional appropriation.”

On the county grounds side, the council authorized tapping the Lake County Fairgrounds non-reverting fund for $54,355 in planned capital improvements. Members also signed off on more than $26,000 in operational funds split between the Lake County Animal Shelter and the county's spay-and-neuter program.

In regional development matters, the council gave its nod to a modified economic development plan that had previously worked its way through the Lake County Redevelopment Commission and the Plan Commission.

Before digging into the fiscal transfers, the council opened the morning with a slate of civic measures, unanimously adopting resolutions recognizing September as National Voter Registration Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, along with a solemn resolution marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tuesday morning’s regular session was followed immediately by a public hearing for the first reading of the county’s proposed 2027 budget.