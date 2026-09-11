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Whitney Reynolds Throws Out Ceremonial First Pitch at Wrigley Field

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 11, 2026 at 1:02 PM CDT
A strike for Season 12! ✨ Whitney Reynolds on the mound at Wrigley Field before the Cubs game on Sept. 3, 2026.
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A strike for Season 12! Whitney Reynolds on the mound at Wrigley Field before the Cubs game on Sept. 3, 2026.
Provided Whitney Reynolds
Rooting for our own! Lakeshore PBS’s Whitney Reynolds brought the energy to Wrigley Field on September 3, tossing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Cubs game. Tune in October 19 for the premiere of The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 12!
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Rooting for our own! Lakeshore PBS’s Whitney Reynolds brought the energy to Wrigley Field on September 3, tossing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Cubs game. Tune in October 19 for the premiere of The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 12!
Provided Whitney Reynolds

Long accustomed to stepping into the television studio to interview changemakers, Lakeshore PBS host Whitney Reynolds traded the microphone for the pitcher’s mound at Wrigley Field.

Reynolds delivered the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Chicago Cubs game on Thursday, Sept. 3, kicking off the countdown to the twelfth season of her nationally syndicated talk show.

The appearance celebrated the upcoming return of The Whitney Reynolds Show, which launches its new season on Lakeshore PBS on Oct. 19.

Now entering its twelfth season in national syndication through public television stations across the country, the program focuses on delicate human-interest profiles, resilience, and personal overcoming—encouraging viewers to embrace their individual journeys and build empathy through community storytelling.

Season 12 of The Whitney Reynolds Show is set to broadcast across regional public media channels and PBS member stations nationwide beginning this fall.

Watch Whitney's first pitch at Wrigley Field on YouTube and join us as we get ready for another inspiring season.

Local News
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is Vice President of Radio Production. Also the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson