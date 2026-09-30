Free FAFSA Filing Event Returns to Crown Point This Sunday to Help Families Tap College Aid

High school seniors, adult learners, and families across Northwest Indiana can receive free, one-on-one help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) this weekend during College Goal Sunday.

Financial aid professionals will host the clinic at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Ivy Tech Community College Lake County in Crown Point. The site is one of 35 participating locations statewide organized by the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association.

Filing the FAFSA is mandatory for students seeking federal Pell Grants, state grants, work-study, scholarships, and federal student loans. Filing by Indiana’s April 15 priority deadline is also required to secure state-funded tuition aid, including for 21st Century Scholars.

What to Bring

Dependent students should attend with a parent or guardian. Families are encouraged to create a StudentAid.gov account beforehand and bring:

Completed 2025 IRS 1040 tax returns

2025 W-2 forms for parents and working students

Documentation of untaxed income and benefits

Independent students age 24 and older may attend individually with their own 2025 tax records.

The Crown Point session features computer lab access, technical assistance, and Spanish-language interpreters. Attendees who submit a brief evaluation will also be entered into a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships.

College Goal Sunday originated right here in Indiana and is now a national model. Following Indiana’s example, College Goal Sunday events organized by more than 34 states have opened doors to higher education for hundreds of thousands of students all over the country.

College Goal Sunday is a cooperative, charitable effort of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA). It is provided in cooperation with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, and is funded by Lilly Endowment, Inc.

More information is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, serving more than 200,000 students annually throughout the state. Ivy Tech serves as the state’s workforce engine, offering more than 70 programs that provide pathways to high-quality education and training aligned to in-demand careers, needed by Hoosier communities. The College awards credentials that are stackable toward industry certifications, short-term certificate programs, and associate degrees that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana for a more affordable route to bachelor’s degrees and beyond. The Lake County campus serves 13,466 students in Lake County, Indiana, offering 40 programs aligned with local workforce needs.