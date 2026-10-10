FEMA Deadline Approaching for Northwest Indiana Residents Impacted by August Storms

For families across the Region displaced by roof cave-ins or extended structural damage, FEMA notes that rental assistance remains available on a case-by-case basis to cover temporary housing while primary residences are repaired. Recipients initially granted rental assistance will receive a renewal application by mail 15 days later if repairs remain ongoing.

Residents who have already submitted claims should keep a close watch on their phones:

Unknown Callers: FEMA housing inspectors often place scheduling calls from an "unknown" or masked caller ID. Inspectors will make multiple attempts over approximately 10 days to reach applicants.

Fraud Warnings: Official FEMA inspectors will always display government credentials, will never charge an inspection fee, and will never request banking information or an applicant’s nine-digit FEMA registration number. Suspected scams can be reported directly to StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov.

Insurance Offsets: Under federal law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits covered by private insurance or other disaster relief funds. However, if insurance settlements fall short of necessary repairs, secondary federal aid may help bridge the gap.

How to Apply

Northwest Indiana residents seeking federal assistance before the Oct. 25 deadline can apply through several avenues: