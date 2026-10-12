Healing Through Hip-Hop: LAW: Lyrics Above Woe Makes World Premiere at Gary International Black Film Festival

Editior's note: This story and the accompanying audio contains discussion of severe depression, trauma, suicide and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Services are free and confidential.

How does art help us heal after trauma? Chicago hip-hop artist The Law of Huey and co-directors Louis Douyon and Johan Perruchoud join Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss their debut feature documentary, LAW: Lyrics Above Woe. The film follows Chicago hip-hop artist LAW as he crafts his deeply personal album How Much 4 Therapy, exploring Black men’s mental health, vulnerability, and fatherhood.

As the documentary gears up for its world premiere at the Gary International Black Film Festival at IU Northwest on Saturday, October 17th, the trio talks about breaking stigmas around Black men's vulnerability, Louis's connection to Gary , and their community initiative supporting local residents still recovering from August's severe derecho storms. ,

For information visit https://www.lyricsabovewoe.com/ .

The Gary International Black Film Festival runs for three days, October 16-18, at Indiana University Northwest. For tickets, festival passes, and the full schedule of film screenings and panels, visit garyblackfilmfest.org .

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About the Gary International Black Film Festival

Independent Black cinema is more than entertainment—it is a vital cultural record. The Gary International Black Film Festival was created to ensure that our stories, in all their complexity, beauty, and truth, are celebrated on the big screen.

By bringing world-class films to Gary, Indiana, we honor a city that has always been a beacon of Black artistry. GIBFF is a space where filmmakers find their audience, where youth discover their voices, and where a community comes together to be inspired.

Official Trailer for LAW: Lyrics Above Woe