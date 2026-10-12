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Healing Through Hip-Hop: LAW: Lyrics Above Woe Makes World Premiere at Gary International Black Film Festival

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:41 PM CDT
Official poster for the feature documentary LAW Lyrics Above Woe, directed by Louis Douyon and Johan Perruchoud, following Chicago hip-hop artist The Law of Huey as he explores fatherhood, trauma and Black men's mental health ahead of its world premiere at the Gary International Black Film Festival at Indiana University Northwest.
Courtesy of Louis Douyon and Johan Perruchoud/LAW Lyrics Above Law Production
Official poster for the feature documentary LAW Lyrics Above Woe, directed by Louis Douyon and Johan Perruchoud, following Chicago hip-hop artist The Law of Huey as he explores fatherhood, trauma and Black men's mental health ahead of its world premiere at the Gary International Black Film Festival at Indiana University Northwest.

Editior's note: This story and the accompanying audio contains discussion of severe depression, trauma, suicide and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Services are free and confidential.

How does art help us heal after trauma? Chicago hip-hop artist The Law of Huey and co-directors Louis Douyon and Johan Perruchoud join Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss their debut feature documentary, LAW: Lyrics Above Woe. The film follows Chicago hip-hop artist LAW as he crafts his deeply personal album How Much 4 Therapy, exploring Black men’s mental health, vulnerability, and fatherhood.

As the documentary gears up for its world premiere at the Gary International Black Film Festival at IU Northwest on Saturday, October 17th, the trio talks about breaking stigmas around Black men's vulnerability, Louis's connection to Gary , and their community initiative supporting local residents still recovering from August's severe derecho storms. ,

For information visit https://www.lyricsabovewoe.com/.

The Gary International Black Film Festival runs for three days, October 16-18, at Indiana University Northwest. For tickets, festival passes, and the full schedule of film screenings and panels, visit garyblackfilmfest.org.

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About the Gary International Black Film Festival 

Independent Black cinema is more than entertainment—it is a vital cultural record. The Gary International Black Film Festival was created to ensure that our stories, in all their complexity, beauty, and truth, are celebrated on the big screen.

By bringing world-class films to Gary, Indiana, we honor a city that has always been a beacon of Black artistry. GIBFF is a space where filmmakers find their audience, where youth discover their voices, and where a community comes together to be inspired.

Official Trailer for LAW: Lyrics Above Woe

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Local News Local NewsGary International Black Film FestivalMENTAL HEALTHdocumentary films
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is Vice President of Radio Production. Also the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson