Treating Hunger as Health Care: Franciscan Health and Food Bank of NWI Debut Illinois/Indiana State Line Food Locker

Franciscan Health Dyer has partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to install a 24/7 refrigerated food locker, expanding emergency food access for families living along the Indiana/Illinois border.

The 16-bay temperature-controlled unit, located outside under the hospital’s main entrance canopy at 24 Joliet St., allows individuals facing food insecurity to select groceries online and pick them up at a scheduled time.

It is the seventh OrderAhead locker installed across Lake County and the first in its southwestern quadrant, stocked regularly with fresh produce, proteins, whole grains, and pantry staples. Two bays are permanently reserved for first responders aiding families in crisis during Department of Child Services or veteran-related emergencies.

“For years, Franciscan Health and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana have worked together to address food insecurity as a critical part of overall health,” said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “The new OrderAhead Locker in Dyer strengthens that partnership, making it easier for patients and community members to access nutritious food.”

Funded entirely through donor contributions to the Franciscan Health Foundation, the program projects more than $43,200 in annual food investments.

Residents can place orders and schedule pickups through OrderAhead.org. Donations to support the locker’s ongoing supply can be made at the Franciscan Health Foundation website or by calling 219-661-3401.

For more information or to schedule a pickup, go to OrderAhead .