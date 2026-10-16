Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Porter County Judge Following OWI Conviction

State judicial regulators have filed formal disciplinary charges against Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher A. Buckley, accusing him of criminal conduct stemming from a drunken driving conviction and attempting to use his judicial bench to secure leniency from arresting officers.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, a seven-member panel that investigates ethical complaints against judges statewide, filed two counts of misconduct against Buckley in the Indiana Supreme Court's Appellate Clerk’s Office under case number 26S-JD-373.

The Charges and Allegations

According to the statement of charges, the commission asserts that Buckley violated state judicial conduct rules across two counts:

Count 1 (Criminal Conduct): Regulators allege Buckley breached Judicial Conduct Rules 1.1 and 1.2 following his arrest and subsequent conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.

Regulators allege Buckley breached Judicial Conduct Rules 1.1 and 1.2 following his arrest and subsequent conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Count 2 (Abuse of Office): The commission alleges Buckley violated Rule 1.3 by invoking his judicial title and status during the traffic investigation to attempt to gain preferential treatment and avoid arrest.

Buckley, who is representing himself, has 20 days to formally respond to the filing, though an answer is not legally required.

Temporary Leadership on the Bench

Buckley is not currently hearing cases in Porter County. On Oct. 14, the Indiana Supreme Court stepped in to appoint Senior Judge Michael N. Pagano as judge pro tempore to oversee the court's docket and maintain day-to-day operations in Porter Superior Court.

The Indiana Supreme Court holds sole authority over the final resolution of the case. Justices may ultimately dismiss the counts, review a negotiated settlement between Buckley and the commission, assign a judicial panel to oversee a formal public hearing, assess financial fines, or hand down sanctions ranging from an official reprimand and suspension to a permanent removal and lifetime disqualification from holding judicial office in Indiana.