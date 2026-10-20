Off-Duty Hammond Police Officer Involved in Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash Under State Police Investigation

State police troopers are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving an off-duty municipal officer that claimed the life of a 73-year-old local resident.

The multi-vehicle wreck occurred Friday night near Columbia Avenue and 165th Street. According to preliminary ISP findings, off-duty Hammond patrol officer Alonso J. Lopez, 34, was traveling at high speed in a truck when he passed through the intersection and slammed into an SUV driven by Thomas Hunt, Jr.

Investigators report Hunt was turning out of a nearby parking lot when the intense collision severely damaged his vehicle. The initial collision shoved Lopez’s truck into oncoming southbound lanes, striking a third vehicle.

Hunt succumbed to his injuries just days prior to celebrating his 74th birthday on Oct. 19.

In statements issued through family representatives, loved ones remembered Hunt as a dedicated, hardworking father and grandfather who consistently offered aid to others, requesting privacy during this tragic time.

Independent Investigation and Administrative Leave

At the request of Hammond Police Chief William Short, state detectives took full control of the crash scene to ensure a completely objective inquiry.

City police officials confirmed Lopez was placed on paid administrative leave as state authorities conduct their inquiry.

“HPD extends its deepest condolences to the deceased driver’s family and loved ones, as well as everyone affected by this tragedy,” the department stated in an official release.

Following the incident, troopers held Lopez at the Lake County Jail on a 48-hour hold. He was later released while crash reconstructionists gather and analyze physical evidence.

Lopez provided a voluntary blood sample for chemical testing, a mandatory standard procedure in Indiana fatal crash investigations to assist with formal charging determinations.

Upon completion of crash reconstruction work, speed evaluations, and lab analysis, state police will submit the case file to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office to evaluate possible criminal charges.

