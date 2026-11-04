Rep. Frank J. Mrvan Declares Victory in Indiana's 1st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan has secured re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, defending Indiana’s 1st Congressional District in a race centered on regional manufacturing, labor protections, and the cost of living across Northwest Indiana.

Speaking following the call of the race, the Highland Democrat framed his victory as a direct mandate to address kitchen-table economic pressures facing families in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties.

Addressing supporters and campaign volunteers from his election night base in Merrillville, Mrvan thanked his family—his wife, Jane, and daughters Genevieve and Scarlett—along with the campaign workers who knocked doors across the Region.

“Throughout this campaign, whether at campaign events, community gatherings, or going door to door, I heard a consistent message from the people of Indiana’s First Congressional District: families are deeply concerned about the rising cost of everyday essentials, including groceries, utilities, and health care,” Mrvan said. “They want their government focused on working to make life more affordable, and putting an end to corruption and self-serving political dealings.”

Mrvan, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Steel Caucus, pointed toward pocketbook relief, domestic manufacturing safeguards, and government accountability as primary legislative objectives heading into the next Congress.

Acknowledging the likelihood of a fractured Capitol Hill, Mrvan urged colleagues to bypass partisan entrenchment to tackle regional infrastructure and industrial needs.

“While the election results may reflect a divided government, our responsibility to the American people remains united,” Mrvan said. “I believe the best way to move our country forward is by bringing people together, working across party lines, and finding common ground to address the challenges facing our communities.”

The victory keeps the 1st Congressional District—a historic Democratic stronghold anchored by heavy industry, steel production, and strong union representation along Lake Michigan—in the party's column following an intensive midterm cycle that drew national surrogates and heavy campaign investment to Northwest Indiana.

Mrvan pledged to partner with municipal, state, and federal leaders across the political aisle to advance vocational training, steel industry protections, and economic development throughout the district.

“You have my commitment to work as hard as possible every day, in a bipartisan manner with local, state, and federal officials, to create greater opportunities for work, economic growth, and prosperity for all Americans and the families of Indiana’s First Congressional District,” Mrvan said.