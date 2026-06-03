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How North Carolina prepares for hurricane season

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Hurricane season began Monday.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with William Ray, the North Carolina director of emergency management, about his state’s preparedness this year following widespread damage from Hurricane Helene in 2024.

This year’s hurricane season begins with concerns that there are staffing issues at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency that President Trump has targeted for overhaul. We also spoke with acting administrator of FEMA Bob Fenton.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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