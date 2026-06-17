Trump to face questions at G7 press conference. And, Tuesday's primary results

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Today's top stories

Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Switzerland this Friday to sign a tentative deal to end the war with Iran. The specifics of this agreement remain unclear. With the announcement to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump said Friday is the day merchant ships can once again sail unimpeded through the major waterway. But questions still linger regarding how quickly commercial vessels can resume their journeys and whether Iran will permit free passage through this international waterway. Around 1,500 ships remain stranded inside the Persian Gulf, awaiting clearance to leave, according to industry analysts.

Amirhossein Khorgooei / ISNA/AFP via Getty Images / ISNA/AFP via Getty Images In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency, residents fish from the shore as cargo and commercial vessels lie at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas on June 8.

🎧 Trump and every country in the region, except for Israel, want to bring the war with Iran to an end, as it is damaging their economies, NPR's Aya Batrawy tells Up First. Iran insists that any ceasefire agreement must address Israel's war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran says the first clause of the deal, set to be signed on Friday, mandates that attacks on Lebanon must be halted, which has yet to happen. The conflict between Israel and Lebanon has created a significant rift between Israel and the U.S. Trump has even admitted to cursing at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during phone calls. Netanyahu is facing elections this year, and Batrawy says it is important that he shows Israel's policies are not being dictated by the White House.

Trump has spent much of his time this week at the G7 summit in France talking about his tentative agreement with Iran. The president is scheduled to hold a press conference today before departing for Washington. He may face questions about how confident he is that Israel won't take actions that could jeopardize the tentative agreement. You can watch the press conference live here at 10:30 AM ET.

New Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to hold his first news conference this afternoon. Trump chose Warsh to lead the central bank in the hopes that he would advocate for lower interest rates. In May, the cost of living jumped 4.2% from a year ago — the largest annual increase since 2023. This surge is mainly driven by rising energy prices linked to the U.S. war with Iran. Until inflation moderates, the Fed is unlikely to lower interest rates. Here's what else you should know about Warsh's first meeting.

Trump faced a rare defeat in primary endorsements yesterday as Georgia Republicans chose billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson as the party's nominee for governor. Jackson defeated GOP Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and will challenge Democratic former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in November. Rep Mike Collins, who is the president's preferred candidate to take on incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff, won his two-candidate runoff, according to the Associated Press. The Collins-Ossoff matchup is poised to be nationally watched as both major political parties compete for control of the Senate. Take a look at Georgia's 2026 primary election results here.

➡️ Several other locations held primaries yesterday. Check out the results for Alabama, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia.

Check out the results for Alabama, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia. ➡️ For a look ahead at upcoming state primaries, special elections and the general election, check out NPR's 2026 election calendar.

Deep dive

mihailomilovanovic/iStockphoto / Getty Images / Getty Images Close-up of hands applying sun cream under a bright blue sky in Maldives

For the first time in nearly three decades, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a new chemical UV filter for sunscreens sold in the U.S. This ingredient, bemotrizinol, offers several advantages over previously available chemical sunscreen ingredients, according to Dr. Heather Rogers, a dermatologist in Seattle and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. Here's what you need to know about this new ingredient:

☀️ Bemotrizinol offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and it is photo stable, meaning it breaks down more slowly and provides better overall protection, according to Rogers. In the U.S., chemical sunscreens typically use avobenzone, an ingredient that lacks photo stability, leading to its protective effects diminishing quickly when exposed to sunlight.

☀️ Bemotrizinol has been widely used in European and Asian sunscreens for decades. The FDA's approval process in the U.S. has taken much longer because it regulates sunscreens as over-the-counter drugs rather than treating them as cosmetics, as in Europe. That means ingredients undergo rigorous testing to ensure their safety and effectiveness before receiving approval for use in the U.S.

☀️ Animal testing has indicated that bemotrizinol doesn't raise concerns of reproductive harm. Clinical trials in humans found that it does not irritate the skin, even after repeated applications, according to Alexa Friedman, a senior scientist at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.

Life advice

Paper Trident/Getty Images /

If you want to spark a reading habit this summer but aren't sure how to get back into it, Life Kit spoke with reading enthusiasts who shared their best tips. Here's what they had to say:

📚 Look for spare time to read throughout the day. You could get a few pages in when you are early for school pickup or in a long line for lunch.

📚 Scatter your books all over — from your vehicle to your bathroom — so you always have one with you.

📚 Choose a paper version of the book to reduce distractions. Reading on your phone exposes you to constant notifications from texts, emails or news alerts.

For additional guidance on how to get back into books, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

/ Artist Lex Marie taken by Stephen L.A Miller



Artist Lex Marie has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram for her artwork confronting discipline within Black households. In her art studio, a belt is no longer just a belt. Marie shares with NPR how each piece of work carries a story about childhood, discipline, survival and the complicated ways love can be expressed. One of the world's leading brain research centers announced it is shifting its focus from fruit flies to a tiny, transparent fish called Danionella. Researchers aim to understand how the brain governs complex behaviors, such as social interaction. A new Pew Research Center survey finds that many working parents feel they are unable to give 100% at either work or home.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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