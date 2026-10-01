After FlyDubai incident, a look at how pilots train to avert cockpit interference

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, the guest misstates the first name of Todd Beamer, a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 on 9/11, as Scott.]

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Ron Alvarado joins us now to discuss how pilots train for an attack in flight. He's a retired commercial pilot who also served as a U.S. Marine aviator. He's now the chief operating officer of Aero Consulting Experts. Ron, what's your understanding, based on what you know, what happened, that had to go right to save the lives of the passengers on this plane?

RON ALVARADO: Well, what went right, right away, of course, is the heroic captain who managed to open up that cockpit door. If that did not happen, this would be a different story. There would be a story about the 174 deaths. But this courageous captain had the wherewithal, while being attacked and stabbed, to hold off the attacker - the copilot, the first officer of this aircraft. And he, using a foot or some type of a device, he unlocked cockpit door. He alerted other passengers. And those four heroic passengers penetrated the flight deck and subdued the passenger, similar to what occurred on 9/11, Flight 93, Scott Beamer (ph).

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

ALVARADO: Let's roll.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, Ron, I know you've served as a federal flight deck officer, essentially an air marshal. If you had been on that flight, if the pilot doesn't open that cockpit door, what are your options at that point?

ALVARADO: Well, the options as a trained federal flight deck officer - we're trained in hand-to-hand combat. We're trained in how to subdue a person inside the cockpit, very close, confined quarters. So I would imagine this - if I were in that FlyDubai aircraft, or if this was an American-owned airline and I'm flying with a gun, more than likely this person would go for my gun. And then that being said, there are other measures for me to dislodge and to neutralize the threat inside the flight deck. But normally, pilots are not trained in these type of tactics, if you will. We're not trained, going through a U.S.-trained airline, how to subdue your - the pilot you're flying with.

MARTÍNEZ: Right. Yeah. I mean, when we think about an airplane takeover, it usually - I mean, I would imagine, if you're going to imagine it, starts in the cabin. It doesn't start in the cockpit. If you're the captain of this flight, I mean, what would you rather deal with?

ALVARADO: Well, obviously, it is better to have the threat outside the flight deck, outside that reinforced cockpit door. And those doors are reinforced nowadays because of 9/11. And ALPA - Air Line Pilot Association, the union in the United States - they're working on a secondary barrier to keep people from penetrating the flight deck. So, of course, if you're the captain of the aircraft and there is an attack, it is better to have it outside that flight deck. Therefore, the captain can rapidly descend the aircraft and land safely at the nearest airport.

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, at that point, how does an airline pilot notify air traffic controllers that someone is trying to take over the aircraft if they're trying to fend them off, but they also - maybe they have to let people know what's going on, too?

ALVARADO: Of course. So verbally, it would be optimum to make a mayday call outside the flight deck to air traffic control. But if that cannot be done for whatever reason, there's a squawk code. There's actually a piece of equipment in the flight deck where a four-digit code can be entered. And that alerts the entire world that that aircraft is being hijacked.

MARTÍNEZ: And at that point, I mean, does a country's military need to get involved at that point?

ALVARADO: Yes. So according to International Civil Aviation Organization rules, all air traffic control, primarily air traffic control agencies all over the world, they're very familiar with that code. When they see it, they're going to alert their military command. And more than likely, there will be fighter aircraft dispatched to intercept that aircraft. In North America, that would be NORAD. NORAD launching aircraft to go after the aircraft that's being hijacked.

MARTÍNEZ: In this instance, we had an example of heroic passengers. But in a situation like this, I mean, what do you advise people to do on a plane when they realize that something like this is happening?

ALVARADO: If something like this were to occur on an airplane, follow the instructions of your flight crew, because believe it or not, especially after yesterday, all flight crew people who are going through training or recurrent training, they will be advised what to do in this type of a situation. And, of course, the pilots will have additional training based upon what occurred yesterday. But if you're sitting in the back, you're a passenger, listen to your flight crew. Do not try to be a hero unless the opportunity is there for you to act. Similar to Scott Beamer, you got to take control of the aircraft. Do not let the terrorists win.

MARTÍNEZ: And what a calculus that is - right? - to try and figure out, am I needed in this moment, or do I just play it safe?

ALVARADO: It's a gut reaction. And obviously, 9/11, Flight 93, they knew what was going to occur. And then also, yesterday, these passengers - primarily four passengers, one of them being an Israeli plumber - they knew what to do. Instinctively, they wanted to save the aircraft, save people aboard that aircraft.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Ron Alvarado is a retired military and commercial pilot and the chief operating officer of Aero Consulting Experts. Captain Alvarado, thank you.

ALVARADO: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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