16 cozy activities to add to your fall bucket list

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Many of us do the same things every year to celebrate the fall. We bust out the autumn wreath. Light the pumpkin spice candle. Pull those fuzzy sweaters out from the back of the closet.

But there are so many other fun ways to make these coming months feel cozy. Here are 16 satisfying activities and rituals to add to your fall bucket list. As the days darken and plants prepare for winter dormancy, they embody the best of what the season has to offer: an opportunity for warmth, introspection and rest.

Eat warming foods

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Add this secret ingredient to your soup. Sohla El-Waylly, chef and author of Start Here: Instructions for Becoming A Better Cook, shares her secret superhero ingredient for making good soup : a pinch of MSG. It adds "a little bit of savory depth that makes you want to keep eating more."

Switch from a cold breakfast to a hot one. It's tiny changes like this one that "reorient my attention from the negative things about the cold, dark and wet to the things I enjoy when the temperature drops," says Kari Leibowitz, a health psychologist and the author of How to Winter: Harness Your Mindset to Thrive on Cold, Dark, or Difficult Days.

Cook this one-pan cheesy baked pasta dish. Food writer Melissa Clark loves cooking easy meals for her family with just one pan. This tactic, she says, can help reduce the time we spend cooking and cleaning — and leave us with more time for lounging. Try her recipe for this comforting baked pasta with tomato, sausage and ricotta .

Make time for introspection

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Write a gratitude letter. Got a quiet evening to spare? Think of someone in your life who you have not had the chance to thank, says psychologist Christina Costa. "Why are you grateful for that person?

Think of a specific instance when they helped you. Then send them a letter, an email, or even better, deliver the letter in person and read it to them."

If you're stuck, she says, "think of a K-12 teacher. That's going to give you a big boost." Expressed meaningfully, gratitude can have positive effects on our mental and physical health.

Take stock of your holiday traditions. Before the holidays get into full swing, take a moment to reflect on your traditions so they feel more intentional, says clinical psychologist Andrea Bonior. What do you want a particular holiday or event to mean?

"Is it about giving back to others? Gratitude? Finding the light in the darkness?" she says. If you're holding on to traditions out of obligation, or if they no longer feel meaningful, maybe it's time for a change. (This story has great advice on how to make new holiday traditions .)

Create cozy vibes at home

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Decorate for all five senses. If you want your home to feel like a fall celebration, infuse the vibe more deeply throughout your home through sight, sound, scent, touch and taste , says interior designer Elaine Griffin.

That might mean throwing a velvety blanket over the couch; getting a candle with a loud, crackling wick; hanging up a cinnamon broom; displaying decorative gourds; and keeping a tin of chocolate chip cookies in the kitchen.

Rotate your cherished mementos. Make your home feel comforting and inspiring by swapping out the items you display in your house, says Sally Augustin, a psychologist who focuses on environment and design.

Think of these items as a visiting exhibit that you can swap out every month . "It continually refreshes your familiar environment and gives you a feeling of control," she says. Replace a photo of you and your mom with a more recent one. Or swap the knick-knack you brought home from a vacation with a painting that a friend made you.

Do something indulgent for yourself

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Spend the morning reading in bed. Lynn Neary has been covering books for NPR for over a decade. In our episode on how to get into a reading habit , she told us: "I love to lie in bed and read — particularly on weekend mornings." It's a good way to start your day and you're less likely to fall asleep while reading, she adds.

Refresh yourself before bed with an evening walk. Yes, even if it's dark and cold out. It makes you feel "awake but calm and ready for bed," says Leibowitz, who has studied how people survive in places with extreme winter. Don't let the weather discourage you. In Norway, she says, they have a saying: "There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing."

Create a home theater. Devika Girish , co-deputy editor of Film Comment Magazine, explains what you'll need to mimic the immersive experience of a movie theater at home.

Watch the film on the biggest screen available to you (if you can, get a projector). Get some blankets. And fix yourself some snacks. Girish particularly loves munching on crisped chickpeas and popcorn and sipping a hot cup of cider while watching movies.

Recharge your energy

Put a rest day on your calendar. As the days shorten, you may feel lower energy when the sun sets at 5 p.m. instead of 8. So create the space in your life to recharge.

Tricia Hersey, author of the book Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto , likes to block off a rest day on her calendar each week. "I don't look at my email. I don't respond to anything work-related. I lay around the house."

If you can't take a full rest day, take sensory breaks, says Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, author of Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity . If you've been in virtual meetings all day, take five or 10 minutes to shut the screen and close your eyes.

"It's similar to the reboot we do on our computers when it gets frozen and won't respond to us anymore. We do a hard reset, and everything's back to normal," she says. Alternatively, you can look out a window at a faraway object. That helps reduce eye strain.

Let go of that feeling of FOMO. When you find yourself thinking the grass is greener on the other side, remind yourself why you're watering yours .

"Maybe [you chose to stay in] because you had a long week and you need to recharge with some alone time. Or maybe you have an early start the next day. Whatever the reason might be, it's important to remember that as humans, we live by making a series of trade-offs," says clinical psychologist Aarti Gupta .

Deepen your connections

Put one group activity you've been wanting to do on your calendar. If you are craving more community and connection this time of year, go ahead and make the first move.

Try hosting something, anything. It doesn't even have to be at your home. "Start with something you feel sounds fun," says Priya Parker, author of The Art of Gathering. Invite three friends to visit a new bookshop across town. Go apple picking. Organize a horror movie-watching marathon.

Create an ancestral altar. Create a place in your home to honor beloved family members and friends who have passed away. Display family heirlooms or tchotchkes that represent each ancestor.

These things "carry an energetic signature that connects with our sense of history and our imagination, which will give us the parts of [our] history that may have been lost," says Camara Meri Rajabari , a psychotherapist who helps Black, Indigenous and people of color explore their ancestral roots.

Make a powerful spiritual connection on your next nature walk. Lucretia VanDyke, author of African American Herbalism: A Practical Guide To Healing Plants And Folk Traditions , shares an exercise to help you create a profound connection to the flora and fauna around you.

Think about how trees communicate with each other through their network of roots underground. Then interpret that connection as energy, VanDyke says. For example, if you are looking at a tree in Louisiana, and you miss your family in North Carolina, envision that network of trees and roots connecting you to them. You may start to imagine your "spirit being at home with them," she says.

Your turn: What are some creative ways you celebrate the fall season?

Email us at lifekit@npr.org with your response and full name, and we may feature your story on NPR.

This digital story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is CJ Riculan.

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