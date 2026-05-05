Art on the Air, May 24, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features “The Singing Author,” Kelly G Fletcher, whose newest romance book, “Highway to Happy – Book 3 of her Southern Sunsets” released May 19th. Kelly recently appeared with the LaPorte County Symphony’s Elton John Experience. Next Ralph Kipness shares his life-long passion as a master puppeteer designing, building, and performing with his marionettes over many decades. Our spotlight is on 4th Street Theatre production of “Hamlet” adapted and directed by Grant Fitch running June 5th through the 21st.