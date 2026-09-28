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Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Better Breakfast

Season 10 Episode 1006 | 27m 10s

Christopher Kimball uses a secret ingredient to make the perfect French Toast. Rosemary Gill explains why Milk Street loves baking with flours beyond all purpose. Matt Card brings back the recipe for a Skillet Pancake from Tokyo. And baking expert Regula Ysewijn explains the history of Belgian waffles.

Aired: 09/04/26 | Expires: 12/07/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:22
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Everybody's Wrong About Beef!
Milk Street will change the way you cook steak, kebabs and short ribs.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 27:22
Watch 27:21
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The World of Breads
Milk Street makes Brazilian Cheese Puffs, German-Seeded Rye Bread and Butter Rolls.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 27:21
Watch 26:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Hong Kong Classics
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
Episode: S9 E905 | 26:04
Watch 25:48
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Pizza Party
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Episode: S9 E906 | 25:48
Watch 27:06
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Back Streets Rome
Milk Street returns to Rome to find hidden gems, from fresh pasta to cacciatore.
Episode: S8 E821 | 27:06
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Biryani and Curry
Milk Street heads to Lahore to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine.
Episode: S8 E819 | 25:46
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Cooking of Colombia
In this episode, we travel to Colombia for a delicious lesson in empanadas.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:35
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Middle Eastern Kitchen
In this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle Eastern table.
Episode: S7 E710 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Chicken Three Ways
The Milk Street Cooks demonstrate three ways to prepare chicken.
Episode: S7 E705 | 25:46
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