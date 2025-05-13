Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Eye On The Arts

EOA: S10 | E10

Season 10 Episode 10 | 28m 01s

Feat. Dave Mika, Tom Sourlis, Robert Ferrer, and Sydney Raynor.

Aired: 05/12/25
Watch 26:47
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S10 | EP9
Feat. NWI Punk Scene, Alex Ann Allen, Lorelai Farster & Joel Tokarczyk.
Episode: S10 E9 | 26:47
Watch 29:01
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S10 | E08
Feat: Rumba De La Region, Lannie Turner, Mariachi Sirenas, and the Reddel Memorial Organ.
Episode: S10 E8 | 29:01
Watch 28:31
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S10 | E07
Feat. Art Garcia, Gary Shakespeare Company, Olga Ziemska, and Billy Foster.
Episode: S10 E7 | 28:31
Watch 28:31
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S10 | E05
The Gary Civic Orchestra, Nicolas Orbovich, Luke Eliot, and For The Love of Art.
Episode: S10 E5 | 28:31
Watch 26:31
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S10 | E04
Hammond Arts & Performance Academy, Chesterton Art Center, & Dancexcel.
Episode: S10 E4 | 26:31
Watch 27:01
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S10 | E01
Featuring: Kuhn Hong, Gary International Black Film Festival, Art Garcia, & Roberto Ferrer.
Episode: S10 E1 | 27:01
Watch 26:29
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S9 | E05
Marco Salazar, Carolyn Watson, Rensselaer, Indiana, and Toronzo Cannon.
Episode: S9 E5 | 26:29
Watch 27:31
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S9 | E03
Hekiun Oda, Maxwell Edison, and Fred Anderson.
Episode: S9 E3 | 27:31
Watch 27:27
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S9 | E02
Chris Acton, Nicholas White, Tom Sourlis, and Ryan Preston.
Episode: S9 E2 | 27:27
Watch 27:01
Eye On The Arts
EOA: S9 | E01
D. Lammie-Hanson, Lilian Fendig, Live Free Fabrication, & Charlie Parr.
Episode: S9 E1 | 27:01
