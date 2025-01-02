La Famiglia

LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones uncover the ancestors who blazed a trail for them.
Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of Angela Y. Davis and Jeh Johnson
David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their Jewish roots from Eastern Europe to the US.
Joe Manganiello and Tony Gonzalez discover close relatives whose names they’ve never heard
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.