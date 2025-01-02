© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Finding Your Roots

La Famiglia

Season 11 Episode 2 | 52m 10s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family trees of talk show host Joy Behar and actor Michael Imperioli—two Americans whose roots stretch back to small towns in Calabria, Italy. Joy and Michael’s families lived in these towns for centuries, but their stories were lost on the journey to America. Gates reveals the challenges that their ancestors faced—and overcame—on both sides of the Atlantic.

Aired: 01/01/25 | Expires: 02/11/25
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Fathers and Sons
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Episode: S10 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Out of the Past
Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Episode: S9 E10 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Anchormen
Journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones uncover the ancestors who blazed a trail for them.
Episode: S9 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
And Still I Rise
Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of Angela Y. Davis and Jeh Johnson
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Chosen
David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their Jewish roots from Eastern Europe to the US.
Episode: S9 E7 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Family: Lost and Found
Joe Manganiello and Tony Gonzalez discover close relatives whose names they’ve never heard
Episode: S9 E6 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Rising From the Ashes
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.
Episode: S9 E5 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Far from Home
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Episode: S9 E4 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Secret Lives
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Episode: S9 E3 | 52:09
Watch 52:09
Finding Your Roots
Salem's Lot
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
Episode: S9 E2 | 52:09
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!