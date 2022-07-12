© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Green Planet

Desert Worlds

Season 1 Episode 4 | 55m 55s

Sir David Attenborough explores the hostile world of the desert, where plants can spend decades waiting for rain or travel to find it. Survival tactics include using weapons, camouflage and forming surprising alliances with animals.

Aired: 07/26/22
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Human Worlds
Sir David Attenborough reveals how humans help plants, many of which face extinction.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Seasonal Worlds
Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising effects of the seasons on plant life.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Water Worlds
Sir David Attenborough discovers amazing water plants, some of which can count and hunt.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
The Green Planet
Tropical Worlds
Sir David Attenborough takes a plants-eye view of life in a rainforest.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:55
