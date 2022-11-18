Whom the Gods Would Destroy

Latest Episodes
Inspector Lewis Season 8
-
Inspector Lewis Season 7
-
Inspector Lewis Season 6
-
Inspector Lewis Season 5
-
Inspector Lewis Season 4
-
Inspector Lewis Season 3
-
Inspector Lewis Season 2
-
Inspector Lewis Season 1
Lewis and Hathaway investigate the case of a mathematician killed in a bomb attack.
The detectives investigate an Oxford college dean found bludgeoned to death in the woods.
Learn if there’s a connection between a body discovered in a well and a murdered artist.
Lewis' reputation is at risk as a new string of murders recalls an old case.
Lewis and Hathaway’s abilities are tested in the investigation of brutal murder.
Find out why Lewis rejoins the force after his retirement.
The death of a professor may be connected to a student reported lost for 15 years.
Join Lewis and a new partner as they investigate the discovery of a body in a field.
Follow Lewis and Hathaway as they uncover the double life of a murdered psychic.
Investigate the strangling of a controversial American guest lecturer at Oxford.
Extras
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.