© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Inspector Lewis

Whom the Gods Would Destroy

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 10s

When an Oxford graduate is found dead, detectives Lewis and Hathaway are thrown into a murder case which implicates one of the University’s most prominent figures.

Aired: 06/21/08
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Inspector Lewis Season 8
  • Inspector Lewis Season 7
  • Inspector Lewis Season 6
  • Inspector Lewis Season 5
  • Inspector Lewis Season 4
  • Inspector Lewis Season 3
  • Inspector Lewis Season 2
  • Inspector Lewis Season 1
Watch 1:22:45
Inspector Lewis
What Lies Tangled
Lewis and Hathaway investigate the case of a mathematician killed in a bomb attack.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:23:05
Inspector Lewis
Magnum Opus
The detectives investigate an Oxford college dean found bludgeoned to death in the woods.
Episode: S8 E2 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:23:05
Inspector Lewis
One for Sorrow
Learn if there’s a connection between a body discovered in a well and a murdered artist.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:22:26
Inspector Lewis
Beyond Good and Evil
Lewis' reputation is at risk as a new string of murders recalls an old case.
Episode: S7 E3 | 1:22:26
Watch 1:22:10
Inspector Lewis
The Lions of Nemea
Lewis and Hathaway’s abilities are tested in the investigation of brutal murder.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:22:10
Watch 1:22:40
Inspector Lewis
Entry Wounds
Find out why Lewis rejoins the force after his retirement.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:22:40
Watch 1:22:02
Inspector Lewis
Intelligent Design
The death of a professor may be connected to a student reported lost for 15 years.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:22:02
Watch 1:22:01
Inspector Lewis
The Ramblin' Boy
Join Lewis and a new partner as they investigate the discovery of a body in a field.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:22:01
Watch 1:22:01
Inspector Lewis
Down Among the Fearful
Follow Lewis and Hathaway as they uncover the double life of a murdered psychic.
Episode: S6 E1 | 1:22:01
Watch 1:23:01
Inspector Lewis
The Indelible Stain
Investigate the strangling of a controversial American guest lecturer at Oxford.
Episode: S5 E4 | 1:23:01
Extras
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53