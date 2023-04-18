King Charles chooses the food for his coronation lunch and it includes quiche

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. A memorable line from the Mel Brooks film "History Of The World, Part I" is, it's good to be the king. I suppose it would have its perks. But for King Charles, it at least means he can have whatever he wants for his coronation lunch. And of all the foods he had at his royal fingertips, he and his queen consort, Camilla, landed on a coronation quiche. I guess the old 1980s tongue-in-cheek stereotype, real men don't eat quiche, does not apply to kings and queens. It's MORNING EDITION.