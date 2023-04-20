Holcomb signs bill to create a statewide energy plan into law

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill creating a statewide energy plan for Indiana into law on Thursday. It requires the state agency that oversees utilities to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.

House Bill 1007 also cuts in half the amount of power utilities can buy from the grid during peak demand. That means they’d have to show they can generate about 85 percent of their energy themselves or from contracts with other companies.

Proponents of the bill hope it will help ensure electric utilities in the state are reliable as Indiana moves toward more renewable energy sources.

Holcomb signed at least nine other energy and environment related bills on Thursday. That includes one that would increase industrial air permit fees, one that would encourage chemical recycling plants in Indiana, and one that aims to get a carbon capture and storage pilot program off the ground.

The governor signed more than 75 bills Thursday. The full list of legislation is available on the 2023 bill watch.

