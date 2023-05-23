© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Hoosier Lottery on track to send second highest revenue amount ever to state this year

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT
The Hoosier Lottery sign hanging on the side of the building that houses lottery headquarters.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Hoosier Lottery is on track to send Indiana $361 million dollars at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the second highest amount the lottery has sent the state.

The Hoosier Lottery is set to deliver tens of millions of dollars more to Indiana this year than previously expected.

Back in December – halfway through the current fiscal year – lottery revenues were on course to essentially meet expectations, delivering around $330 million to the state.

But a third quarter surge means that the Hoosier Lottery is now expected to send the state more than $360 million to help teacher, police and firefighter pensions and reduce the cost of license plates at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor noted that positive performance comes despite scratch-off games – the biggest selling category by far – falling a little short of budget expectations.

“The larger jackpot runs this current fiscal year – three that were over $1 billion and above – also makes a huge difference,” Taylor said.

READ MORE: Hoosier Lottery sets revenue record, sends $375 million to the state

Those jackpots included a record $2 billion in the Powerball back in November.

This year’s revenue is expected to be the second largest in Hoosier Lottery history.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith