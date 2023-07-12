Planned Parenthood at full capacity for abortion care before Indiana ban takes effect

One of Indiana’s primary abortion care providers says they have no more open appointments three weeks ahead of the state’s near-total abortion ban taking effect.

In a statement Wednesday, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky said it’s at full capacity for abortion care through the end of July, though its clinics are still able to provide other reproductive services.

In a recent ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court allowed the state’s ban to take effect August 1. The law only allows abortions if the pregnant person’s serious health or life is at risk; if there’s a lethal fetal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization; and in cases of rape or incest, but only up to 10 weeks.

And even for legal abortions in Indiana, the law, SEA 1, won’t allow Planned Parenthood to perform them. It bans abortion clinics outright, only allowing care to be provided at hospitals or surgical centers owned by hospitals.

"Our courts have failed us in a time where access to care couldn’t be more vital. Maternal mortality rates have more than doubled for Hoosiers and will only get worse," said CEO Rebecca Gibron.

There’s a separate lawsuit challenging the ban. A judge in that case halted the law from taking effect, but only for people whose religious beliefs compel abortion care.

