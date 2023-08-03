State says air permit for controversial coal-to-diesel plant no longer valid

Activists in southern Indiana are calling victory this week after the state threw a major hurdle at a proposed coal-to-diesel plant there. The Riverview Energy plant is expected to increase the risk of cancer in Spencer County.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management sent a letter to the company on Tuesday and said its air permit is no longer valid. IDEM said Riverview hadn’t done enough on the site to show it had “commenced construction” and hadn’t entered into necessary contracts for the project.

IDEM granted the company an extension on its permit until June of last year. Riverview did some work on the site days before the deadline and an IDEM inspection soon after didn’t find any violations.

Though it's not clear why the agency changed its mind, activists with Valley Watch and Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life have questioned whether Riverview has met the criteria for starting construction.

In order for the plant to move forward, Riverview would have to either submit a new permit application or file a legal challenge with the state Office of Environmental Adjudication.

The plant expected to invest $2.5 billion in the state and create 225 jobs at the facility.

