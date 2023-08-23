Indiana tax review task force begins work, with goal for some to eliminate income tax

Indiana lawmakers Wednesday launched a two-year task force taking a comprehensive look at the state’s tax system — with the goal for some to eliminate the state’s individual income tax.

The Senate Republican caucus has been the primary driver behind the task force. Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) has been a leading proponent for the last several months of finding a way to eliminate the state’s individual income tax — which brings in nearly $8 billion a year.

Holdman hopes to do something “transformational” but said nothing is off the table.

“Perhaps we will find that it isn’t the will of the legislature or our constituents to do much more than tweak the work that has already come to be done over the last couple of decades,” Holdman said.

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said the task force needs to dive deep into the details of what the state spends its money on — evaluating whether programs are working or not.

“We need to get over this headline-grabbing business where we’re going to announce we’re going to eliminate a tax or cut a tax,” DeLaney said. “That’s not fiscally prudent.”

The first meeting included overviews of the state’s revenue outlook and existing debt.

