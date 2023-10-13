Clean hydrogen hub receives $1 billion in federal funding for projects in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan

The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen — also known as Mach H2 — is one of seven hydrogen hubs to receive funding from the federal government. These regional hubs are multistate groups made up of industries and researchers that will pool resources to make hydrogen energy on a large scale — including some projects in Indiana.

The goal of the hubs is to power industries that have a hard time lowering their greenhouse gas emissions — like steel and aviation. MachH2 will receive $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy.

But how “clean” that hydrogen will be depends on the energy used to make it. Mach H2 will use cleaner sources like renewable energy and nuclear, but also natural gas — which contributes to climate change. That concerns groups like the Indiana Conservation Voters.

Executive Director Chris Chyung said this proposal is a step in the right direction, but needs to go further. He said it’s important that industry involve communities most affected by fossil fuel pollution in the conversation.

“And really try and figure out the best solution for Indiana. And oftentimes that is the cleanest one," Chyung said.

The U.S. Department of Energy said, together, these regional clean hydrogen hubs should lower emissions equal to taking more than 5 million gas-powered cars off the road every year.

Mach H2 expects the hub will create 13,600 jobs — including 1,500 permanent positions. According to a news release by the hub, it expects the award negotiation period with the U.S. DOE will take place this winter.

We couldn't reach the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in time for comment.

