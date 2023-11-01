Invasive spotted lanterfly spreading in northern Indiana

An invasive insect that feeds on grapevines, hops, and several kinds of trees has spread to more counties in northern Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the spotted lanternfly has now entered Elkhart, Porter and St. Joseph counties.

The pest poses a threat to wineries and orchards in Indiana and across the country.

It was first found in Switzerland County in southern Indiana in 2021 and was confirmed in Huntington County last year.

It’s possible the spotted lanternflies are spreading in Indiana by hitching a ride on train cars. The DNR said they were found by rail lines in this latest sighting as well as sightings in Chicago and major cities in Ohio.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, contact the DNR at 866-NO EXOTIC (866-663-9684) or email the agency at DEPP@dnr.IN.gov.

