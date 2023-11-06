Vote-by-mail ballot must be turned in by 6 p.m. on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day in communities across Indiana. It’s also the deadline for people voting by mail to get their ballots submitted.

If you received an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot for this fall’s election, the deadline to return it to your county election administrator is 6 p.m. on Election Day.

That doesn’t mean putting it in the mail by that time — the ballot must physically be at the county election office by 6 p.m. on Election Day. Which means, if you haven’t mailed it by now, your best bet is delivering the absentee, vote-by-mail ballot in person.

If you can’t physically bring the ballot into the election office, there are some people who can do it for you. Those include a bonded courier, your attorney or a member of your family — which is defined in law as a spouse, parent, father- or mother-in-law, child, son- or daughter-in-law, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, brother- or sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.