Local health departments receive $75 million in first round of public health funding

Eighty-six Indiana counties recently received the first round of public health funding to come from the state’s Health First Indiana initiative. Local health departments that opted into the funding have since received a total of $75 million from the state.

County elected officials were in charge of the decision to take Health First Indiana funding to provide additional core public health services. All but six local health departments opted to receive the funding in September 2023.

To receive money, counties had to agree to use at least 60 percent of the funding on “core preventative services” such as immunizations, chronic disease prevention, and maternal and child health. The Indiana Department of Health said a key component of the initiative is to allow local health departments to determine how the funding is spent since they have insight on what their communities need.

The Health First Indiana initiative was a result of 2023 legislation that overhauled the state’s public health system. Local health departments that opted in will receive an additional $150 million next fiscal year.

