Rokita threatens local communities with lawsuits over alleged 'sanctuary city' policies

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is threatening to sue three cities and a county for what he claims are violations of the state’s ban on “sanctuary cities.”

A 2011 Indiana law bans local governments from restricting cooperation with federal officials over citizenship or immigration information.

The General Assembly followed up this year by authorizing the attorney general to enforce that law, since the state Supreme Court had blocked a group of citizens from suing over a Gary ordinance.

Rokita is using that new authority to threaten Gary, East Chicago, West Lafayette and Monroe County, telling them to repeal “current policies violating Indiana law.”

Both Gary and East Chicago have “welcoming city” ordinances that limit cooperation with federal authorities over immigration enforcement.

No such ordinance seems to exist in West Lafayette, though a 2017 resolution said no city employee should investigate citizenship or immigration status unless ordered by state or federal law or a court order.

And a review of Monroe County code and resolutions dating back 10 years shows no apparent language related to sanctuary cities.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.