Before trivializing college protests, take a step back to see the bigger picture

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart

College students are not optimistic about the future. But instead of trivializing their protests, Anne Helen Petersen implores us to listen to their hopes and fears for the world they'll inherit.

About Anne Helen Petersen

Anne Helen Petersen is an American writer and journalist. Her newsletter is Culture Study.

Petersen worked as a Senior Culture Writer for BuzzFeed until 2020. Her most recent book is Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

