Sunday Puzzle: Fill in the blank with these 'EE' and 'OO' words

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences with two words left out. The first missing word has a double-E. Change the double-E to a double-O and you'll get the second missing word,



Ex. The tired boatman plans to ___ overnight on his ___. --> SLEEP, SLOOP

If you were offered both brie and cheddar, which ___ would you ___? On April 1st I had a ___ the practical joker was intent on ___ me. The shepherd was directing his flock across a shallow ___ by waving a ___ in his hand. The ___ on the oven thermometer indicated the temperature of the tuna ___ casserole. Once during hay fever season, my loud ___ awoke my father from his ___. You can use almost any metal like copper, iron, or ___ to fashion a ___ to sit on. Smoking a ___ while carrying an armload of shingles up a ladder wouldn't be wise for a ___ to do. If you're ___ over an insult someone has given you, you might find a hot bath nicely ___.



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a state capital. Remove its first two letters, and you can rearrange the rest to name something in two words that you might find while beachcombing in that state. What is it?

Challenge answer: Tallahassee --> A seashell

Winner: Brian Levin of Brooklyn, New York

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something in two words (7,5) that you might take camping. The phrase has seven consonants, which are all different and appear in alphabetical order through the phrase. What camping item is this?



Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 11th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

