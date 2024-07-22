Students, parents advocate for arts classes in wake of Indiana's high school diploma overhaul

The Indiana Department of Education is still considering sweeping changes to the state’s high school graduation requirements that will create two new diplomas and get rid of all existing diplomas — including academic honors. Students, parents and teachers continue to raise concerns over the new diplomas’ rigor and the courses that will be offered.

Students and teachers asked the Indiana Department of Education not to classify art and music classes as extracurriculars at last week’s State Board of Education meeting. They said if arts classes cannot fulfill any diploma requirements, students could be discouraged from taking them.

Co-curricular activities like band and choir usually occur during the school day and can earn students academic credit. Extracurriculars like sports typically occur after school.

“Co-curricular activities are defined as activities that enrich and enhance the regular curriculum, whereas extracurriculars do not complement academic learning in the classroom,” said Kayla Wease, a rising senior and band member at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Wease said students will not have the chance to experience performing arts if they cannot take them during the school day.

“A lack of flexibility could cause students to miss out on opportunities and subjects that they wouldn’t have even considered otherwise such as band and performing arts,” she said.

Many other students and educators said they’re also concerned about the lack of emphasis on arts under the new proposal.

People also expressed concern that the new general diploma is not rigorous enough and that students who choose to follow one path in middle school may not have the flexibility to change their minds later in high school.

“I think this proposal inadvertently closes doors to students that they may not think they’ll ever walk through but may find out later that they need or want,” said Leslie Wells, a Perry Township Schools parent.

James McNeany, principal at Guerin Catholic High School, said he’s concerned the proposal emphasizes employment over service-based opportunities.

“[The GPS Plus] places a premium on the work-based or employment-based experience over the service-based experience,” he said. “For many years, we’ve had a lot of success with a focus on a service-based approach. It provides great civic engagement with our kids; it provides a sense of responsibility, a sense of gratitude for everything they have.”

McNeany asked IDOE to consider expanding opportunities for students to choose service-based pathways under the new diplomas.

Public comment on the proposal is open until Tuesday, July 30. Comments can be submitted on the IDOE’s online public form.

