All three lieutenant governor candidates criticize current state policy at debate

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:52 PM CDT
A triptych of the three lieutenant governor candidates as they speak into microphones with a blue curtain behind them. Terry Goodin is a White man with short white hair. Tonya Hudson is a White woman with shoulder-length blonde hair. And Micah Beckwith is a White man with dark brown hair.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
From left to right, Democrat Terry Goodin, Libertarian Tonya Hudson and Republican Micah Beckwith met at the State Fair for a debate focused on rural and agricultural issues.

All three candidates for lieutenant governor at a debate Tuesday weren’t shy about criticizing current Republican state government leadership.

Republican Micah Beckwith, Democrat Terry Goodin and Libertarian Tonya Hudson met at the State Fair for a debate focused on rural and agricultural issues.

From property taxes to water resources to rural economic development, Goodin’s message was the same — it’s been one-party Republican control that has gotten Indiana into trouble.

“We’ve had a non-transparent government, a government that does not let folks know what’s going on in our state,” Goodin said. “So, in other words, what we have is when we have fixes, we have Band-Aid fixes that don’t work.”

Hudson, the Libertarian, advocated for dramatically slashing the size and scope of government.

“We need to roll back the rules and regulations, cut taxes,” Hudson said. “Property taxes need to be abolished.”

READ MORE: What are the powers, duties of Indiana's lieutenant governor?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Republican Beckwith said Indiana’s current economic development strategy must change to focus more on small towns.

“We can expand broadband; we can make sure that they have access to a global marketplace,” Beckwith said. “And you’re going to see, not only farms, but small businesses in these communities come back to life.”

Indiana’s lieutenant governor serves as the secretary of agriculture and oversees the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
