Indiana schools get $24 million for SROs, firearm training, safety programs

Indiana’s Secured School Safety Board approved about $24 million dollars for initiatives to strengthen security in all 92 of the state’s counties.

More than 400 different schools will utilize that money for several safety needs like school resource officers, equipment, and student support services programs.

Seven schools asked to use state money to train teachers and staff who choose to carry firearms on property. That’s the same number as last year. Indiana law allows agencies to withhold the names of school safety plans, such as firearm training, and keeps the identities of those who completed the training confidential.

School districts can allow teachers or staff to legally carry firearms on school campuses after a 2013 law granted them that power in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shooting.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2023 that grants state funding to train teachers or staff in firearm instruction. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it.

Holcomb said in a statement that the program focuses on listening to school districts while investing in safety.

"Indiana continues to be a leader in school safety resources made available,” Holcomb said. “With the help of the General Assembly, Indiana continues to step up to support students and staff."

Schools will receive a split of the funds. First-time applicant schools received complete funding for top priority requests.

About $187 million in state funding was earmarked for the program since its start in 2013.

The program’s funds for 2025-2026 will be determined in the next legislative session.

Here’s how the money is split up:

Category Schools Funding SRO/Law enforecemnt officer 308 $16,799,158.42 Equipment/Tech/Hardware 140 $5,720,446.55 Student/Parent support services 26 $882,050.11 Training 0 $0 Firearms training for staff 7 $47,019.80 Accident emergency warning system 0 $0 Site vulnerability assessment 2 $6,050 Bullying prevention 1 $5,670 Design and construction 22 $746,193.07 Post-incident counseling services 0 $0

Here's how each school or district is funded:

Rachel Fradette is the WFYI Statehouse education reporter. Contact Rachel at rfradette@wfyi.org.

