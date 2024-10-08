Constitutional amendment on Indiana ballot changes gubernatorial line of succession

Tuesday Oct. 8 is the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for this fall’s election. And on the ballot, Hoosiers are asked to approve a change to the state constitution.

The Indiana Constitution establishes a line of succession if both the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices are vacant. Currently, it goes: speaker of the House, Senate president pro tem, state treasurer, state auditor, secretary of state, and state superintendent of public instruction.

But that last office no longer exists as an elected position. Lawmakers made it an appointed one, changing it to the secretary of education in 2021.

So, the proposed constitutional amendment simply eliminates superintendent of public instruction from the line of succession.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

To amend the state constitution requires passage of the amendment by two separate, consecutive General Assemblies — meaning those two votes have to take place with a statewide election between them. And then, the amendment goes before voters for its final approval.

No lawmaker voted against the amendment when it passed the second time in 2023.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.