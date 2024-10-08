Mike Braun pitches public safety plan, includes harsher sentences and more mental health care

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun is proposing a series of policies aimed at public safety.

Braun proposes harsher sentences for people who deal what he describes as "lethal" drugs like fentanyl and meth, and those who commit violent crimes and assault police.

At the same time, Braun wants to continue investments in drug prevention and recovery while allowing more telemedicine in mental health care.

Braun’s proposals would pour more money into state police salaries and law enforcement training. The Republican also wants to protect qualified immunity for police, which largely shields law enforcement from lawsuits.

Braun received backlash years ago for his proposal to reform qualified immunity in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, which he quickly dropped.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Braun said he would also involve more state resources and personnel in helping federal authorities enforce immigration laws — which includes continuing to send National Guard troops to the border, in cooperation with border state officials.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.